‘Garuda’s Divine Blessings’: Eagle Circles Over Ram Mandir During Pran Pratishtha – WATCH Viral Video

The Ayodhya Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram Mandir witnessed a divine spectacle as an eagle was seen circling above the temple while the event was underway. The eagle’s presence during the ceremony has been seen as a sign of divine blessings and a symbol of Lord Ram’s presence. According to Hindu mythology, eagles are believed to be the vehicles of Lord Vishnu, of which Lord Ram is considered an incarnation.

The sighting of the eagle has added a mystical touch to the proceedings and has created a sense of awe and wonder among the devotees present at the ceremony. Many believe that it is a sign of good fortune and a positive omen for the future of the temple as the atmosphere was filled with a sense of devotion and spirituality.

A video shared on social media platform X by Malini Parthasarathy shows the bird, apparently an eagle doing rounds around the temple while the divine sound of conch (shankh) filled the air.

What the devout will surely see as an auspicious affirmation, an eagle circled the skies over the Ram Mandir at the exact moment the Pran Pratishta was performed. Many would say Garuda’s blessings! pic.twitter.com/WLKHPfiq8Y — Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) January 22, 2024

Garuda’s connection in Ramayana

Garuda, the divine vehicle of Lord Vishnu, is known for his enmity with snakes. He is believed as the king of birds and is known for his loyalty and devotion to Lord Vishnu. In the epic war between Lord Rama and Ravana, Meghnada, the brother of Ravana, used a powerful weapon called the ‘Nagastra’ to capture Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman. The Nagastra tightly gripped the brothers, making it impossible for them to escape its deadly hold. However, as Garuda approached them, a miraculous transformation took place. The Nagastra started to loosen its grip, and the brothers were released from its clutches.

As Garuda drew closer, he lovingly stroked their faces with his wide wings. Instantly, their wounds vanished, and their faces regained their radiance. Not only did their physical injuries heal, but their splendor, majesty, intelligence, and courage also increased manifold.

It was as if Garuda’s touch infused them with divine energy and rejuvenated their spirits. Garuda, with his magnificent wings and majestic presence, symbolizes protection, strength, and divine intervention. In Hindu mythology, Garuda is often depicted as a half-man, half-eagle creature with golden feathers and a beak-like nose. He is believed to possess immense power and is considered the embodiment of righteousness and righteousness.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.