Lviv: Scores of empty strollers were lined up in the cobbled central square of the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday to mourn its dead and to commemorate the children killed in the country since Russia's invasion. Lviv city hall placed 109 strollers, or prams, in neat rows – one for each child killed since the start of the war, news agency Reuters reported quoting Ukrainian authorities.

109 Empty Strollers Left in Lviv Square for 109 Children Killed in Ukraine during Russian Invasion. Video by Jon Farina (FNTV https://t.co/rhaCXIA0Nv)#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #Russian Desk@freedomnews.tv for licensing pic.twitter.com/SHsqVrMRUA — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) March 18, 2022

Various heartbreaking videos and photos from Lviv's Central Square are doing rounds on social media, where locals can be seen grieving the ones they have lost in the war.

Lviv in western Ukraine has drawn hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking shelter away from the frontline of the war.

Watch these 12 seconds… Sent to me by @WCKitchen team this morning, right now at Market Square in Lviv over 100 empty strollers are reminding the world of all the children who have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion started… We can’t turn away, the attacks must stop! pic.twitter.com/hG8FDS1LyH — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 18, 2022

“Remember your children when they were small and sitting in strollers like these,” Reuters quoted Zhuravka Natalia Tonkovyt, a Canadian citizen of Ukrainian origin saying, who was passing by the exhibit.

“Some (children) will not be put into these strollers because they are dead. Compare it to your own children, remember your feelings towards your own children… I want to see no empty stroller,” she added.

Russia says its action in Ukraine is a special military operation and that it is not targeting civilians. However, according to data released by United Nations, at least 816 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the conflict began. Further, the UN says around 6.5 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine due to war.