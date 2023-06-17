Home

Video| Father Takes Injured Son To 3rd Floor On Scooter Due To Wheelchair Shortage At Kota Hospital

Clip shows a man riding a scooty, approaching an elevator, inside a hospital in Kota. | Photo: Twitter @nanditathhakur

In a bizarre incident, a man was forced to carry his minor son, who had a fractured leg, from the ground floor of a hospital to the orthopaedic ward on the 3rd floor on his electric scooter. The man, who is an advocate by profession, took the decision after knowing that the hospital had a shortage of wheelchairs, and his son, with a fractured leg, must walk to the orthopaedic ward, which is on the third floor of the hospital building. The incident took place at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota on Thursday noon. According to the man, he took his son to the hospital to get his fractured leg plastered by the ortho doctors. But when the father-son duo reached the hospital, they were told that the hospital had a shortage of wheelchairs or stretchers.

The man stated that he sought permission from the hospital authorities and arranged for a scooter to be brought to the third floor.

Now, the video clip of the incident has gone viral on the internet, where the man can be seen riding an electric scooter inside the hospital and even taking the vehicle inside the elevator with his son sitting on the pillion seat.

Watch the Video Here

The way people are not surprised or shock it seems this is regular affair at Government hospital in Kota, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/YI3JG6HQqD — नंदिता ठाकुर 🇮🇳 (@nanditathhakur) June 17, 2023

The scene sparked outrage and disturbance at the hospital premises, following which a police team reached the spot and supported the advocate for his move.

“What you have done, sir, is right. If there is a lack of facilities in the hospital, no one will rely on God for their patients. They will provide facilities to their relatives through whatever means they have. Since there was no wheelchair inside the hospital, the helpless father had to bring his child outside on a scooter after the plaster was applied,” India Today quoted a police official as saying.

The incident also alarmed the hospital administration, which stated that the wheelchairs and stretchers will be arranged soon.

Doctors stated that the proposal for wheelchairs, which was sent by the hospital, was canceled by the higher authorities.

Reacting to the incident, the hospital administration and doctors denied providing any permission to let the scooter inside the hospital premises.

