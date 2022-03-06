New Delhi: Just like us, sometimes dogs also get bored and tend to run away from their owners and wander around. A labradoodle, on its adventure quest, had jumped into a frozen river in Detroit and was stranded there. The labradoodle was seen holding onto a piece of ice chunk in the Detroit River in US’ Michigan before being rescued by firefighters.Also Read - Dogs Bury Their Friend by Digging a Hole With Their Mouths, Video Leaves People Teary-Eyed | Watch

In a joint operation by Wyandotte Police department, the fire department and the animal control, the labradoodle -Lucy – was rescued from the freezing waters. They put out all stops to rescue Lucy. The rescuer, who was dressed in orange suit, managed to pull the dog near the banks using a catchpole. Lucy is now safe and sound.

“We were happy to assist in the rescue of this pup that ended up on the Detroit river. Nice work to the on duty crew today. Glad to report Lucy is safe and sound! Thanks to everyone else who assisted us!,” the Wyandotte firefighters department posted on Facebook.

“It had such a happy outcome. She just had those big brown eyes, and she couldn’t talk, but she probably was just so grateful,” Wyandotte Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lyon was quoted as saying The Detroit Press.

Wyandotte Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the neighbours had spotted the dog floating on the chunk of ice in the frozen river and informed 911.