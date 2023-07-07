Home

Video: Flooded Railway Station Turns Swimming Pool For Locals In Navi Mumbai’s Uran

Navi Mumbai: A flooded under-construction railway station has turned into a swimming pool for locals in Navi Mumbai’s coastal town of Uran in Maharashtra. A video which has gone viral on social media platforms shows three men taking a dip in the flood waters and using the waterlogged station as their personal swimming pool.

The viral video has sparked outrage and evoked concern from users about the railway station’s operational readiness ahead of its upcoming inauguration. The 18-second clip shows an under-construction part of the Uran Railway Station submerged due to the recent heavy rains and the area resembles a small pond.

Watch the video here:

While people have expressed concern over shoddy drainage facilities at the station which allowed it to become waterlogged, some locals however, did not mind and are seen taking a bath in the flooded station and treating it like a swimming pool.

The Central Railway took cognizance of the viral clip and in their response said the building was still under construction and has not been thrown open for the public yet.

“The building is under construction phase. It’s not yet commissioned, not opened for public use. We request the public to avoid such activities for safety reasons,” Chief Public Relations officer of Central Railways Dr. Shivraj Manaspure said, adding that the “Central Railway and construction authorities are working diligently to complete the project and ensure the safety and comfort of future passengers.”

The Uran corridor

A critical component of the proposed Belapur-Uran suburban railway corridor, the Uran Railway station is a keenly awaited project for Navi Mumbai residents as it will boost the region’s connectivity with other parts of Maharashtra.

The project is scheduled to be implemented in two phases with the first phase, which connects Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar, being completed and becoming operational in November 2018. The second phase, which will cover a distance of nearly 15 kms and connect Kharkopar to Uran, is nearing completion and has received certification for passenger train operations from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

