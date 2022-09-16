Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was forced to stop his convoy and run for his life when an elephant suddenly appeared in front of his car and started chasing them. In a video of the incident, Rawat was seen climbing a rock to save himself. According to an IANS report, Rawat was coming from Pauri to Kotdwar through Kotdwar-Dugadda road on Wednesday between 5 and 6 p.m, when the elephant suddenly came out of the forest and blocked his convoy.Also Read - Viral Video: Saree-Clad Elderly Woman Rides Moped With Husband Seated Behind Her, Internet Loves Her Swag | Watch

The former CM sat in his vehicle for a little while, but when the elephant started coming towards his vehicle, all the people including the former CM had to leave their vehicle and climb the mountain. He somehow saved his life by climbing the hill.

TRIVENDRA RAWAT CLIMBS ROCK TO SAVE HIMSELF: WATCH VIDEO

The convoy of the former chief minister had to stay there for about half an hour. During this, there was also a traffic jam on the highway. The forest personnel who rushed there as soon as they got information, fired in the air and somehow drove the elephant out of the way.

They heaved a sigh of relief after the former CM passed through the highway. Dugadda Range Officer Pradeep Dobriyal said that as the area between Kotdwar and Dugadda falls in the Shivalik Elephant Corridor area, elephants often come there on the highway.

(With IANS inputs)