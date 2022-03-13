Bhopal: BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti on Sunday vandalised a liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, demanding prohibition on the unauthorised shops in the state. Taking to Twitter, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister posted a video of herself throwing a rock at a liquor shop and asked the administration to take action against the chain of liquor shops in the labour colony in Barkheda Pathani Azad Nagar, Bhopal.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Brick Kiln Worker's Find - A 26.11 Carat Diamond - Auctioned For Rs 1.62 Crore

"In Barkheda Pathani Azad Nagar, BHEL Bhopal, there is a chain of liquor shops in the labour colony, which serve liquor to the people in a big courtyard…The residents and women here raised objections, and staged a dharna in protest because these shops are against the government policy," she said.

2) मज़दूरों की बस्ती हैं, पास में मंदिर हैं, छोटे बच्चों के स्कूल हैं । जब लड़कियाँ और महिलायें छतों पर खड़ी होती हैं तो शराब पिये हुए लोग उनके तरफ़ मुँह करके लघुशंका करने के लिए खड़े होकर उनको लज्जित करते हैं । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) March 13, 2022

“That’s why the administration assured to stop every time, but it has not been done for many years. Today I have warned the administration to close the shop and the courtyard within a week,” she added.

This is not the first time Bharti has threatened to launch a protest against liquor sales in the state. Last year, the former Union Minister had declared that she would “hit the streets” if liquor was not banned in the state by January 15. However, contrary to her demand, the ruling BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh announced a new excise policy, making alcohol cheaper in the state just two days after her deadline.

According to a NDTV report, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s government reduced the excise duty on foreign liquor by 10-13 per cent, and shops in the state have also been allowed to sell foreign and country liquor together. Further liquor producers are now allowed to make wines from black plums besides grapes in the state.

Moreover, liqour consumers are now also allowed to stock four times as much liquor at home than before, and those with an annual income of Rs1 crore and above have been allowed to open a bar at home.