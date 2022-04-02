New Delhi: The Ghaziabad Traffic Police slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on a car owner after a video was shared on social media showing a group of youth dancing on the roof of the vehicle.Also Read - PNG Price Hiked in Delhi-NCR, Check Latest Rates HERE

The video shared on Twitter showed two of the youth "visibly drunk" dancing on the car's roof. While two of the youth were on top of the car while two other were seen recording the video.

"Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, a group of boys, visibly drunk, dancing on the roof of their car on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. Hope @ghaziabadpolice makes them dance to their tunes in the lockup sooner," a Twitter user Prashant Kumar said while posting the video of the incident. He had tagged Ghaziabad Police in the tweet.

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, a group of boys, visibly drunk, dancing on the roof of their car on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. Hope @ghaziabadpolice makes them dance to their tunes in the lockup sooner. pic.twitter.com/mJck8JQ4Kh — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) April 2, 2022

Responding to the incident, Ghaziabad Traffic Police said Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on the vehicle owner for violating traffic rules.

“Taking cognizance of the complaint received on Twitter, a total challan of Rs 20,000 was slapped against the said vehicle owner for violating traffic rules,” Ghaziabad Traffic Police tweeted.