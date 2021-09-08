New Delhi: Google on Wednesday honoured EDM artist, producer, songwriter, and humanitarian Tim Bergling, aka Avicii, on his 32nd birth anniversary with an animated Doodle. The animated doodle has been created by artists Alyssa Winans, Olivia When, and Sophie Diao, and is set to Bergling’s “Wake Me Up” track.Also Read - Google Celebrates Polish Inventor Rudolf Stefan Weigl's 138th Birthday With A Doodle

Notably, Avicii, was one of the top DJs in the world when he passed away at the age of 28 in 2018 because of suicide. He is widely considered to have forever altered the trajectory of the Pop genre.

Google Doodle page reads: “Desiring more than just industry success, Bergling also set off on “House for Hunger,” a 2012 American tour that donated its proceeds to combating food insecurity worldwide. That year, Madonna joined him in closing Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, where the pair broke the festival’s live stream viewer record.”

Tim Bergling was born in 1989 into a family of creatives in Stockholm, Sweden. From 60s soul to 80s glam-rock, multi-genre musical experiences played an important role in his upbringing. By 16, he was mixing tunes in his bedroom, and began writing uplifting, melodic electronic music soon after. In 2011 he released the dance anthem ‘Levels’ under the name “Avicii,” breaking ground as one of the first electronic music tracks to climb the Pop charts.

From 2011 to 2016, Bergling played an estimated 220 Avicii sets globally, including a five-year residency in Ibiza and sold-out shows at the 16,000 person Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm. In addition to breaking down sonic boundaries with hits like the 2013 bluegrass-house-hybrid “Wake Me Up,” Bergling was also among the first DJs and producers to share the spotlight previously reserved for vocalists and instrumentalists.

In his successful career, he won more than a dozen music awards such as Swedish Grammis Awards for Best Innovator (2012) and Best Artist (2014), as well as a World Music Award for Best Electronic Dance Artist (2014).

However, Bergling struggled with his mental health for years. Unfortunately, he died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 28.