Home

Viral

Video: Heartwarming Moment Of Crowd Cheering As Family Of 5 Rescued From Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria

Video: Heartwarming Moment Of Crowd Cheering As Family Of 5 Rescued From Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria

A heartwarming video of a family of five being rescued from the rubble in earthquake-hit Syria has gone viral on social media.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's earthquake reached 28,192. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Thousands of rescue workers are working day and night in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria as they continue to scour through the flattened buildings in the hope of finding survivors. In the midst of tragic stories due to the earthquakes, tales of miracles give up hope.

A heartwarming video of a family of five being rescued from the rubble in earthquake-hit Syria has gone viral on social media. Three children and two adults were pulled out from the rubble of their home while a crowd gathered at the scene cheered.

You may like to read

“A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief. An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of Idlib,” the White Helmets tweeted.

A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief.

An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday’s earthquake reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time), reported CNN.Turkey’s death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group.

An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country’s health ministry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.