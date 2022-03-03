Viral News: As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, India’s national tricolour came to the rescue of not only the stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Notably, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier advised stranded Indian students to place the national flag on their vehicles for safe evacuation.Also Read - First Batch of IAF Evacuation Flights Carrying Indians From Ukraine Reaches Delhi Via Romania. See Pics, Videos

Upon advice of the Indian government, many Indian students arrived in the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine to catch the special evacuation flights being operated under ‘Operation Ganga’. The batch of stranded Indian students also included some Pakistani and Turkish nationals.

One of the students told ANI that the national tricolour helped them as well as some Pakistan and Turkish students in safely crossing the various checkpoints in the war-torn country. “We were told in Ukraine that being Indians and carrying Indian flag, we won’t have any problems,” said a medical student who arrived from Odesa in Southern Ukraine.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | "We were easily given clearance due to the Indian flag; made the flag using a curtain & colour spray…Both Indian flag & Indians were of great help to the Pakistani, Turkish students," said Indians students after their arrival in Bucharest, Romania#UkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/vag59CcPVf — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Students bought spray paints to prepare Tiranga

The students narrated how they bought spray paints from the markets to prepare Indian flags. “I ran to the market, bought some colour sprays and a curtain. I then cut the curtain and spray-painted it to make the Indian tricolour,” said a student. They added that even some Pakistani and Turkish students passed checkpoints using the Indian flag.

“The Turkish and Pakistani students were also using the Indian flag,” a student said, adding that the Indian flag was of great help to the Pakistani, Turkish students. The students from Odessa moved from Molodova to Romania.

“We booked the bus from Odesa and came to the Molodova border. The Moldovan citizens were very nice. They provided us with free accommodation and taxis and buses to get to Romania,” a student said. Further adding that they did not face much problem in Molodova as the Indian embassy had already made the arrangements.

The students also expressed their gratitude to the Indian embassy officials who arranged for their food and shelter as they awaited their flights back to India. “When a student is arriving here, he’s first taken to a proper shelter and provided with food while the registration takes place while dates on which they will be evacuated are finalised,” the student said.

(With ANI inputs)