Bhopal: With heavy rains ravaging the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the flood situation has turned "grim" with more than 1,250 villages affected by the deluge. While many villages are submerged underwater, nearly 6,200 people were shifted to safer places with the help of the Army, NDRF, BSF and state agencies. Meanwhile, rescue operations using helicopters are also being done continuously in the severely hit Bhind district, Karera in Shivpuri district and others.

As several helicopters continued rescued operations of stranded people, a video of an Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Korwa near Chitahari in Shivpuri district to save 4 persons who were stranded on the roof of a house due to floods has now surfaced online. The video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) of the Indian Air Force undertook a rescue operation yesterday at Korwa near Chitahari in Shivpuri district to save 4 persons who were stranded on the roof of a house due to floods pic.twitter.com/6qvCisF8Cv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also experienced the rain fury. He got stranded when the boat carrying him to flood-hit Kotra village in Datia district developed a glitch while trying to move out local residents, an official said, adding that Mishra was rescued by an IAF helicopter. The minister, on getting information about some people getting stranded on the roof of a house in the marooned village, reached there on a boat of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), he said.

However, a tree suddenly fell on the boat following which it developed a snag and stopped moving, the official said. Following this, Mishra sent messages to government officials after which an IAF helicopter was sent to the spot to rescue him and nine other stranded villagers, he said. The minister first ensured that all the stranded people were rescued and after that IAF personnel lowered a rope by which Mishra was safely pulled, the official said.

Earlier, Mishra visited a number of flood-affected villages of Datia district to supervise rescue operations and oversee arrangements made for people housed in relief camps, he added.