Shimla: The soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) – called 'Himveers' patrolled the icy borders of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The ITBP jawans patrolled the borders at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

The temperature at the place of patrolling is minus 20 degrees celsius.

A video shared by the ITBP showed the Himveers dressed in snow suits, carefully treading in the deep snow. The clip has received over 20,700 views in just two hours.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | 'Himveers' of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling the borders in snowfall at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh at -20 degrees Celsius. (Source: Indo-Tibetan Border Police) pic.twitter.com/UBP2KjULPj — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, more than 100 climbers participated in an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh organised for the first time in the country by North-West Frontier ITBP, Leh.