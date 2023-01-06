Video: Indore Hotel Owner Dies Of Heart Attack During Workout In Gym

According to the reports, a deceased, identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi, died after running on a treadmill. The 55-year-old Pradeep was the owner of Hotel Vrindavan.

Viral Video: A man died while working out at a gym in Indore after suffering a heart attack. The incident took place on Thursday at Gold’s Gym, Scheme No. 78. According to the reports, a deceased, identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi, died after running on a treadmill. The 55-year-old Pradeep was the owner of Hotel Vrindavan.

The CCTV footage of his final moments, circulating on social media, shows a man sweating after walking on the treadmill. When he took off his jacket, he started feeling dizzy and tried to take support from a table kept nearby, but collapsed. The gym trainer and other people present there rushed him to the hospital immediately, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to India Today TV, a doctor at the hospital where Raghuvanshi was taken, said that a medical checkup must be done before work out. “It is necessary for an older person to get a checkup done before working out. Nowadays, everyone has started going to the gym. But no protein should be taken without consulting a doctor,” he said.

“Pradeep Raghuvanshi is our old client and he used to come to the gym every day. Today, he suddenly suffered a heart attack and everything was over within three minutes,” Raghuvanshi’s gym instructor said.

Reportedly, Pradeep, who was one of the close aides of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

This is not the first case where a person has died while doing gym. Earlier, comedian Raju Srivastav suffered a massive cardiac arrest while on the treadmill. He was doing his routine exercise, and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down, said reports.

In 2021, southern superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, also 46, died after he had a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym.