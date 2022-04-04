Hyderabad: Irate over her 15-yer-old son’s ganja (cannabis) addiction, a woman in Telangana meted out a ‘chilli’ punishment to the boy. The woman tied her son to a pole and rubbed chilli powder in his eyes to punish him for his addiction. The video of the incident that occurred at Kodad in Suryapet district of Telangana went viral on social media on Monday.Also Read - ‘Desi Silicon Valley’ Bengaluru or ‘HITEC Host Hyderabad’, Which City is Better Organised | The Twitter War

Worried over her 15-year-old son turning a ganja addict, the woman tied him to a pole, reported news agency IANS. Not stopping at that, she rubbed chilli powder in his eyes even as another woman held his hands. The youth was heard screaming wildly due to the burning sensation, while some neighbours were also heard advising the boy's mother to pour water. The woman untied her son only after he promised to give up the habit of smoking ganja.

What happened when a mother found out that her 15-yr-old son was becoming a ganja addict? She came up with a unique treatment. Tie him to a pole & rub mirchi powder in his eyes & not untie him until he promises to quit. Incident in Kodad, #Suryapet dt, #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/Kw8FXaqtz7 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) April 4, 2022

While parents rubbing chilli powder into the eyes of children to punish them is not new in rural Telangana, the video triggered a debate on social media whether this old method will be useful. Some netizens suggested that this may prove counter-productive. The incident comes amid the growing drug addiction among youth and the ongoing drive by the law enforcement authorities to curb the menace.

Authorities alarmed after engineering graduate died due to drug overdose in Hyderabad

Death of an engineering graduate due to overdose of drugs in Hyderabad recently has alarmed the authorities. Investigation by the police revealed that he became a drug addict while visiting Goa along with friends and a drug peddler and he had started consuming a cocktail of drugs. The police and newly formed Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) is not only acting tough against peddlers but also booking cases against those found to be consuming the drugs.

Appeal to youth, parents

According to police, in recent times several youth and students have become addicted to drugs and they are involved in crime and other anti-social activities. The police has appealed to the youth and students not to fall prey to drugs and requested the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach police or pass information to police to curtail such anti-social activities.

(With inputs from IANS)