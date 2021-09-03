New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal is being heavily trolled on social media after he was spotted roaming in his undergarments while travelling on a train. The incident happened on Thursday when the MLA was traveling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express. Mandal along with two of his aides boarded coach number A1 (Second AC) and their seat numbers were 13, 14 and 15. When the train was crossing Dildarnagar station in Uttar Pradesh, the MLA removed his clothes and went to the washroom in a vest and underwear.Also Read - Viral Video: Army Jawan Brutally Beaten Up by Cops For Not Wearing Mask in Jharkhand's Chatra, Twitter Enraged | Watch

Prahalad Paswan, a resident of Jehanabad Bihar was also travelling with his wife and children in the same compartment. He objected to this on which Mandal retorted back and both entered into an argument. Not only this, Mandal also allegedly abused other passengers when they objected to his actions. Paswan further alleged that Mandal tried to beat up the passengers and even threatened to shoot them after they raised a protest.

After he created a ruckus, a complaint was raised by passengers with the RPF officials who then shifted Mandal to another coach of the train. Meanwhile, Gopal Mandal defended his actions claiming that his stomach was upset while traveling in the train and that’s why he only wore underwear.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

However, soon after his pictures and the clarification video went viral on social media, people took no time to troll him. Many jokingly said that they didn’t know that roaming around in underwear cures an upset stomach.

See a few reactions here:

Gopal: Doctor saab, pet me gadbad hai Doctor: Train me, kaccha pehen kar raat bhar round maro, thik ho jaaogey Gopal: Thank you doctor saab — Ninda Turtle (@NindaTurtles) September 3, 2021

accha to pant pehn lete to stomach bura maan jaata — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) September 3, 2021

Wonder what women do when they get stomach pains… like every month during menstruation 🩸

Haven’t seen many of them running around in underwear — Dr Humanitarian (@Vaishal50273142) September 3, 2021

This is the boss interview of boss interviews. The guy is wearing a turban and shades in an AC room. He's too cool for school types. — ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) September 3, 2021

Mere pata nahi tha kacche me ghumne se pet theek ho jaata hai. Aaj kuch naya sikhne mila. Babaji ko pranam 🙏🙏 — Harhsit Parmar (@eggjhatlee) September 3, 2021

दारू का गर्मी था सब, वैसे यही असली रूप है जद यू सरकार का नंगा और बेशर्म।

party representative ने सही किया — SecularBharath (@SecularBharath) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, his friend Kunal Singh told India Today that Gopal Mandal can’t go to the washroom in his clothes because of his weight.

Defending him, he said, “After boarding the train, he [Gopal Mandal] wanted to go to the washroom. He was in a hurry, so he went in his underwear. At this point of time, one passenger spoke with Mandal with impudence. The MLA didn’t say anything at that time but spoke with the passenger after returning from the washroom.”