Ranchi: A Congress legislator from Jharkhand has sparked controversy by promising to construct roads in his constituency Jamtara that would be smoother than the cheeks of actor Kangana Ranaut. In a self-made video posted on Friday, Congress MLA Dr Irfan Ansari could be heard saying that he will construct 14 roads in Jamtara that will be smoother than Ranaut’s cheeks.Also Read - Hema Malini Breaks Silence on MP's Sexist Comment Comparing Roads to Her 'Cheeks': Not in Good Taste

“I assure you that the roads of Jamtara will be smoother than the cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut and construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon,” he said in the video. Also Read - Maharashtra Minister Compares Roads to Hema Malini's Cheeks, Later Apologises As Women's Panel Fumes

#WATCH | Jharkhand: I assure you that roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut"; construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon..: Dr Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA, Jamtara (Source: Self-made video dated January 14) pic.twitter.com/MRpMYF5inW — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

This this the second time within a week when Ansari is in news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, he claimed that people should not wear face masks for a long time as it would be detrimental to their health. His remark came at a time when the country is dealing with massive surge COVID-19 cases. Ansari, who claimed to be an ‘MBBS doctor’, said that excessive and prolonged use of masks may lead to inhalation of carbon dioxide.

Trend of Politicians comparing roads to actor’s skin

Politicians drawing analogy of roads with film actors’ skin and cheeks is nothing new. Last month, Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil sparked a row by likening the roads in his constituency Jalgaon district to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini’s cheeks. The minister had to apologised later after the state women’s commission strongly objected to his remarks.

Back in 2005, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also landed in similar contovery when he promised to make Bihar’s roads as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks. In November 2021, Rajasthan’s newly appointed minister Rajendra Singh Gudha also compared the state’s roads to actor Katrina Kaif’s cheeks went viral.