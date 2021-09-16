Sydney: At a major announcement of an alliance between the US, UK, and Australia, President Joe Biden addressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by his name but appeared to forget the Australian PM’s name. At a televised White House announcement on Thursday, Joe Biden was flanked by large video displays of UK PM Boris Johnson and Australia’s PM Scott Morrison, who each took part remotely.Also Read - Trump Claims He Can Knock Out Joe Biden Within Seconds in Boxing Ring, Twitter Says 'Set it Up' | Watch

Australians squirmed as the US President thanked their prime minister for joining a major new defence alliance — but appeared to forget his name. Also Read - US President Joe Biden Decides to Stick With August 31 Final Pullout from Kabul

Instead of being feted by name for his role in the US-Britain-Australia agreement, PM Scott Morrison was initially relegated to being “that fellow Down Under”.

“Thank you, Boris and… and I want to thank that fellow Down Under. Thank you very much, pal. Appreciate it, Mr Prime Minister,” Biden said as he revealed an agreement that will equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

🚨 | NEW: Joe Biden seems to forget PM of Australia Scott Morrison’s name pic.twitter.com/s1u4D5cRii — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) September 15, 2021

Biden seemed to recover as he then turned to his formal remarks and correctly identified the Australian leader, who had earlier responded to the apparent gaffe with a smile and a thumbs up. But it was too late for some.

The AUKUS defence deal “may not have got off to the shining start for which Morrison hoped, of course, when US President Joe Biden appeared to forget his name at the crucial moment”, said an analysis by the Sydney Morning Herald. The apparent gaffe opened a window into the “little-brother nature of Australia’s position among the powers,” said the Cairns Post.

It get's worse the more you watch it. Joe Biden definitely forgot Scott Morrison's name, it's obvious. He did it right after addressing Boris by his first name. Pure cringe.pic.twitter.com/pVogJzfmAS — News Addict (@addicted2newz) September 15, 2021

But an analysis by James Morrow at Sydney’s Daily Telegraph said the awkward moment could not overshadow the importance of the deal, struck at a time of rising Chinese military influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Not even Joe Biden forgetting the name of ‘that fellow Down Under’ could mar the importance of what has just played out over the last 12 hours,” he wrote.

BIDEN: "Hey Boris…" Scott Morrison jumps the gun a bit in kicking off the AUKUS announcement. pic.twitter.com/vuw7FBxF7e — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) September 15, 2021

(With inputs from AFP)