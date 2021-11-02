Viral Video: A video has surfaced showing US President Joe Biden appearing to have fallen asleep during opening sessions at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The 78-year-old was caught appearing to drift in and out of sleep, in a video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Street Vendor Makes Fire Momos & Foodies Are Thrilled, Will You Try It? | Watch

As can be seen in the video, Biden closed his eyes while listening to Eddie Ndopu, a disability rights activist, who was warning that global warming threatened “our ability to grow food and even to survive.” He immediately woke himself up, however, seconds later, his eyes shut down again for a second time. An assistant then approached Biden and began whispering to him, following which he turned his head to listen momentarily before returning to the speech.

“Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches,” wrote The Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown while sharing the video on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

The video has gone viral, and 4.6 million people have watched it so far. While some people were amused and mocked the President for the gaffe, others defended him by noting his old age, and said that he was not sleeping but only just resting his eyes. One user wrote, ”He doesn’t. He closed his eyes briefly. Something I do several times a day, particularly when I want to remember something specific. Or just when I want to bring full attention to something. A moment or two reset. This looks incredibly silly.”

Another user criticized him and wrote, ”I understand people defending him. A lot of us have done it but he is the most powerful man in the world. The question should be asked. Is he up for the job? His achieved amazing things & seems so kind but I would want someone else in charge. Being honest.”

Here are other reactions to the video:

BTW, I get the ‘haha, he’s old’ Even in my twenties I’d fall asleep after 8 hour jet lag. Once jet lag hits there’s no fighting it. Let alone after hours of meetings. Give him a break, FFS. — Jason Wiltshire (@JasonWiltshire) November 2, 2021

78 years old; probably on meds; sleep deprived; Jet Lag… Excuses, possibly. My view, all of the above – and then sat listening to hours of particularly dull speeches, means – falling into a bit of sleep is not a surprise. If you have issue with it, vote for a younger president. — Matt Morrison (@mozzergram) November 1, 2021

Gee. 78 years old, spending hours everyday in boring meetings. Probably not much sleep, a time difference, etc…. How dare someone doze off? I’m sure everyone has fallen asleep at least once during a class or large meeting. 🙄 — Just me (@sugarandsorrow) November 1, 2021

his eyes were closed for a few seconds and his head didn't move. Hardly fell asleep — Mike Sheridan (@Immikesheridan) November 1, 2021

I understand people defending him. A lot of us have done it 😬 but he is the most powerful man in the world. The question should be asked. Is he up for the job? His achieved amazing things & seems so kind but I would want someone else in charge. Being honest — Lisa Maria Redknap 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐾🌹 (@RedknapLisa) November 1, 2021

Former President Donald Trump had nicknamed Biden “Sleepy Joe” during the 2020 presidential campaign. Reacting to the video, he mocked Biden and wrote in an email blast, ”Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself. Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!”

Joe Biden, who will turn 79 next month, is the oldest person to serve as president of the United States. Opponents and critics have often speculated about his health and mental fitness for the office.