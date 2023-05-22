Home

Video: Kerala's Kochi Witness First Jewish Wedding in 15 Years

Video: Kerala’s Kochi Witness First Jewish Wedding in 15 Years

The grand ceremony took place at a private resort on Sunday, where Rachel Binoy Malakhi and Richard Zachary Rowe exchanged their marriage vows and rings.

Rare Jewish Wedding Celebrated in Kerala’s Kerala after 15 Years

In a remarkable event after more than a decade, the Jewish community in Kerala celebrated a traditional wedding in Kochi, showcasing the rich essence of Jewish customs.

The grand ceremony took place at a private resort on Sunday, where Rachel Binoy Malakhi and Richard Zachary Rowe exchanged their marriage vows and rings.

The grand ceremony took place at a private resort on Sunday, where Rachel Binoy Malakhi and Richard Zachary Rowe exchanged their marriage vows and rings.

Rachel, the daughter of former Crime Branch Superintendent Binoy Malakhai, joined hands in marriage with Richard, a citizen of the United States. The traditional Jewish wedding was officiated by a Rabbi who arrived from Israel, and it was attended by family, friends, and community members.

#WATCH | Kerala: Kochi witnessed its first Jewish wedding in 15 years on 21st May, when Rachel and Richard tied the knot at a resort. The marriage was officiated by a Rabbi from Israel. Rachel is the daughter of former Crime Branch Superintendent Binoy Malakhai while Richard is… pic.twitter.com/UNEroILNOb — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

The wedding ceremony followed the traditions under the symbolic canopy known as the Huppah, representing the home. The venue was adorned with stunning red and yellow flowers, creating a beautiful ambiance for the union of Jews of Indian and American origin in holy matrimony.

Although it is unusual for a Jewish wedding in Kochi to be held anywhere other than the Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry, renowned for its Jew Town and Jewish heritage, accommodating 300 guests at the heritage site was not feasible. Thus, this wedding marked a unique occasion as the first in the city to be held outside a synagogue.

Rachel Malakhai works as a data scientist in the United States, while Richard is an engineer at NASA. Their wedding holds significance due to the rarity of such ceremonies in Kerala. The last Jewish wedding in the state occurred in 2008, with a gap of nearly two decades since the previous one at the Thekkumbhagam synagogue in Mattancherry.

According to historians, Jews first arrived in Kerala over 2,000 years ago during the reign of King Solomon, primarily as traders. Presently, only a few Jewish families remain in Kerala.

