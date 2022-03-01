Puri: As India celebrates Maha Shivaratri today, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a unique sand sculpture of Lord Shiva adorning it with 23,436 rudrakhsa beads at Puri beach in Odisha. The celebrated artist created a 9ft high and 18ft wide installation sand sculpture of Lord Shiva with the message “We pray for Peace” as war rages between Russia and Ukraine.Also Read - Which Telcos Are Providing Free International Calls To Ukraine? Know Here

See the picture here: Also Read - From Milk To Wheat: What Has Gotten Costlier In Your Kitchen Owing To Russia Ukraine War?

#OmmNamahShivay….🙏

On the occasion of Maha #Shivaratri, For the first time I have used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on My Sand art of Lord Shiva at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/U8yuV2pL58 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2022

Also Read - Everything You Need To Know About Sanctions on Russia | Explained

Pattnaik used about 12 tonnes of sand and took six hours to do this sculpture and for the first time he has used rudraksha on his sand art. “Nowadays war is going on. So, we pray to Lord Shiva for global peace,” said the sand artist.

Every time Sudarsan tries to do something new on the sand. Last time, he used vegetables, red roses etc. This time he used rudraksha for this sculpture. So far, the Padma Shri awardee sand artist has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country. Though his art, Sudarsan try to send social messages like global peace, global warming, stop terrorism, stop HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 etc.

Meanwhile, large numbers of devotees have started thronging to various Shiva temples across the state, including Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar since early morning, with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The Lingaraj temple committee has decided that the Mahadeepa will be placed atop the temple at 10 p.m. Thirty five platoons of police force and over 100 officers have been deployed at the 11th century shrine for smooth entry of devotees to the temple.

(With Agency inputs)