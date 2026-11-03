Bengaluru crime: Man holds woman hostage in busy market during gold chain robbery bid, dramatic rescue by locals caught on camera; WATCH

A robbery attempt in Bengaluru's Indiranagar saw a 40-year-old man allegedly hold a woman at knifepoint and threaten to kill her for her gold chain.

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Bengaluru crime: Man holds woman hostage in busy market during gold chain robbery bid, dramatic rescue by locals caught on camera; WATCH (Image: Videograb @nextminutenews7)

A shocking incident in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar has raised concerns about women’s safety after a man allegedly held a woman at knifepoint and threatened to kill her during an attempted gold chain robbery. The woman was rescued after alert locals overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police. The incident took place on October 31 at a shoe and bag repair shop on the busy 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar. However, it came to light on November 3 after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Prabhuraj. According to police, he entered the shop wearing a helmet and gloves when the 23-year-old woman employee was alone inside.

Initially, he reportedly told the woman that someone was chasing him and tried to seek shelter inside the shop. However, he soon threatened her with a knife and demanded that she hand over her gold mangalsutra.

When the woman refused, the accused allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her. In another shocking detail, he reportedly used Fevikwik to stick her hands to a table to stop her from escaping or resisting.

The accused then allegedly took her gold chain, weighing around 35 grams and valued at approximately Rs 4.5 lakh.

Locals overpower accused, rescue woman

When the accused tried to escape, the woman managed to free herself and raised an alarm. Hearing her cries, people from nearby shops and passers-by rushed to the spot. As more people gathered, the accused allegedly held the woman at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if anyone tried to come closer. He also tried to drag her outside the shop.

However, the locals eventually managed to overpower him and rescue the woman. They caught the accused and handed him over to the Indiranagar police.

The woman escaped unharmed. A video showing the accused holding her at knifepoint in front of people has since circulated widely on social media.

WATCH VIDEO here

Bengaluru – A woman was held hostage at knifepoint during an attempted gold chain snatching in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The accused, identified as 40-year-old Prabhuraj, allegedly threatened to stab her if she did not hand over her chain. The incident took place in broad daylight on the busy 100 Feet Road within the limits of Indiranagar police station. When the woman resisted and raised an alarm, Prabhuraj is said to have restrained her while trying to flee. Alert passers-by intervened, overpowered him, and handed him over to the police. The woman escaped unharmed.⁠ Police registered a case under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After interrogation, accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Investigators noted that he appeared mentally disturbed and severely depressed, and are verifying his background and medical history. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 3, 2026

The Indiranagar police registered a case under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with robbery involving hurt. The accused was questioned and later produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.

Police are also checking the accused’s background and medical history. According to initial information, he appeared to be mentally disturbed and depressed. However, further verification is underway.