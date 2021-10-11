Viral Video: The internet is full of several stories of how people ordered phones and ended up receiving bizarre stuff instead. In yet another incident of confusion by an online shopping site, a customer received a few bars of soap after he ordered an Apple iPhone 12. According to a DNA report, Simranpal Singh said he allegedly received 2 bars of Nirma soap instead of the iPhone he had ordered Flipkart during the e-commerce website’s Big Billion Days Sale.Also Read - Viral Video of Toddler Singing While Admitted to Hospital Wins Hearts of Netizens | WATCH

A YouTube channel posted a video of the customer as he records a clip of delivery person unboxing the package. He refused to share the OTP with the delivery person as that would have meant that the order was received by the customer. As the delivery person opens the package, he finds two soap bars worth Rs 5 inside the box, instead of the iPhone 12. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Drives While Singing in Latest Viral Video, Netizens Remind Her to Wear Seatbelt

Watch the video here: Also Read - Mile Sur Mera Tumhara: Indian Railways Recreates The Iconic 80's Song. Watch Viral Video Here

As Flipkart is quite a trusted e-commerce platform, the incident has shocked many. After the goof-up, Singh complained on Flipkart’s customer care and the company reportedly accepted the mistake after some days of the him pushing and negotiating with the delivery partner. The company also cancelled the phone order and made a refund to the customer for the same. The customer has reportedly received the money in his bank account.

When it comes to high value orders like smartphones and appliances, customers are advised to open such orders in front of delivery persons only.