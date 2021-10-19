Ghaziabad: A cook at an eatery in Ghaziabad, who was caught spitting on chapatis before baking them in the oven, was released on bail on Monday. Notably, the man was arrested after a video of the incident went viral, shocking social media users. Tameezuddin, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, was arrested on Sunday under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. However, on Monday, he got bail from the city magistrate’s court.Also Read - Viral Video: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Sings Bryan Adams' 'Summer of 69', Wows The Internet | Watch

What was the incident?

The incident came into the limelight after a video that went viral on Saturday, showed the cook spitting on uncooked chapati. In the viral video, the accused can be seen making the tandoori rotis, while several other kitchen staff were also standing and working. While making the round-shaped roti from the dough balls, the man can be seen spitting instead of putting oil or water to make the bread. The man keeps on making the rotis without even noticing that his act was being caught on camera.

Some workers of Hindu Raksha Dal under the aegis of Gaurav Shishodia, state convener of the religious outfit, reached the eatery located near Bhatia turn and got it closed. An FIR was lodged against the owner Shadab and Sahil.