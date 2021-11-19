New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home. Reacting to the significant decision, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre government saying that farmers’ satyagraha has defeated arrogance.Also Read - Will Farm Laws Repeal Help BJP In 2022 Assembly Polls? Here's What Party Leaders Feel

Gandhi also retweeted his old video predicting the government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws in January this year. “Mark my words. Government will be forced to take back these farm laws,” the video was captioned.

“I am very proud of what our farmers are doing and I fully support the farmers and I will continue to stand with them. Mark my words, take it from me, these laws… the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said,” Rahul can be heard saying in the video, which was originally shared on January 14, 2021.

Watch the video here:

Mark my words, the Govt will have to take back the anti-farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zLVUijF8xN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2021

The video has now gone viral yet again, and many lauded Rahul Gandhi for supporting the farmers’ cause throughout. Here are some reactions:

As always @RahulGandhi ji was prophetic. Thanks to the farmers including the 600 martyred farmers, @INCIndia Karyakartas and Netas across the nation who fought for the farmers genuine rights.@INCSMDept @INCPunjab#bjp_किसानों_की_कातिल #bjphypocrisy #bjpfails #modiburnsindia — Ivan Pinto (@bengapinto) November 19, 2021

Still wonder, why people don’t consider you as visionary when all you said earlier turning out to be true. All the best Mr Gandhi — Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) November 19, 2021

He was mocked and derided by the Hindutva fascists and their centrist enablers for saying this. But look how prescient he was. https://t.co/vUnZbAXDq4 — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) November 19, 2021

You were right at many occasions yet you need to build trust in people of India to prove your leadership. #Farmlaw @INCIndia @RahulGandhi https://t.co/MJudWhx5bH — Neeraj Chauhan (@chauhaneeraj) November 19, 2021

First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. Mahatma Gandhi https://t.co/ckdFUgnVm7 — Sajid Mirza (@conveysazid) November 19, 2021

Coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi also announced that the constitutional process to repeal the laws would be taken up in the winter session of Parliament that begins on November 29 and appealed to the agitating farmers to withdraw their agitation and go back to their homes.

“It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month,” Modi said, adding an apology in his address to the nation.

(With IANS inputs)