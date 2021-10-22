Viral Video: What were you doing when you were 1? Probably sleeping, crying and pooping, right? Well, times are changing and in 2021, babies are becoming influencers and even making money. Yes, 1-year-old Briggs Darrington, has become the youngest travel influencer in the world and earns a whopping USD 1,000 (approximately Rs 75,000) per month from sponsorships by just travelling through the United States (US). Along with his sponsorships, he also gets his diapers and wipes for free.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Refuses To Sleep, Adorable Video Will Remind You of Your Childhood | Watch

Born on October 14, 2020, Briggs went on his first trip when he was just three weeks old and has taken more than 45 more flights. The toddler has visited 16 US states and seen bears in Alaska, wolves in Yellowstone National Park, the Delicate Arch in Utah and beaches in California. His account @whereisbriggs is being run by his mother Jess Darrington, who has regularly posted since he was born in October 2020. Briggs lives in Idaho Falls with his travel blogger parents Steve and Jess.

“I had been running a blog called Part Time Tourists for a few years. But when I got pregnant with Briggs in 2020, I was really nervous that my career was over. My husband and I really wanted to make it work. So I started to look for social media accounts that talked about baby travel, I couldn’t find a single one. There’s a ton of kid travel, but nothing aimed at babies,” Jess was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

