Mumbai: As kids, we all had been fascinated with story of Rapunzel whose long and beautiful hair went right down to the bottom of the tower. Now, a woman hailing from Maharashtra’s Thane, is living out a princess fantasy with hair that measures a staggering 3.01 metres, or 9 feet 10.5 inches! Akanksha Yadav’s long locks have earned her a place in the Limca Book of World Records 2020-2022 and also in the India Book of Records.Also Read - Viral Video: Chennai Man Drives Auto-Rickshaw on 2 Wheels For 2.2 Km, Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

The official letter by the Limca Book of World Records 2020-2022 reads, “Akanksha Yadav of Thane, Maharashtra, has the longest hair, which is 3.01m (9ft 10.5 in.) long.” She has also been holding the record in the country since 2019. A pharmaceutical and management professional, she says that her hair is a ‘blessing’.

“Winning a national title in itself is significant. Records are great. However, fulfillment, contribution, and ardour are even greater,” Yadav told Indian Express. When asked how does she manage to take care of her floor-length hair, she says, “I don’t spend over 20 minutes on hair wash or other hair tasks during a day”.

Watch the video where she displays her gorgeous locks:

Here are more pictures of her where she flaunts her locks:

Currently, Xie Qiuping from China holds the title of the longest hair in the Guinness Book of World Records. She has held the Guinness world record since 2004, when her hair was officially measured. Xie also has the straightest hair in the world. The length of her hair is 5.62 metres or 18 feet 5 inches.