New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Of these, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President’s office.Also Read - PV Sindhu Awarded With Padma Bhushan; Bembem Devi, Rani Rampal Receives Padma Shri

One of the Padma Shri awardees is Shri Chhultim Chhonjor who was honoured for his remarkable social work. Notably, 60-year-old Chhonjor is a social activist from Ladakh, who single-handedly constructed a 40-km stretch of NPD road from Ramjak to Kargyak village in Ladakh.

Here’s a video of the award ceremony:

Chhultim Chhonjor, a selfless hero who single-handedly constructed a 38 km road conferred with Padma Shri by #PresidentKovind at @rashtrapatibhvn#PadmaAwards2021 #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/nht3mWIDoR — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 9, 2021

Since years, people of Chhonjor’s village had been complaining about the hilly roads and inaccessible paths in the area. Owing to these issues, villagers were deprived of facilities and services. More over, there were no medical infrastructure. Chultim then took matters in his own hands and decided to do something about it instead of awaiting for authorities. According to a report by ABP Live, he spent almost all his money saved to build a 38-km road.

The Padma awards are given in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The Central government had announced the names of Padma Awardees in January 2020. But due to COVID-19 protocols, the award was only distributed on Monday.

(With Agency inputs)