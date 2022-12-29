Mid-Air Brawl On Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways Flight Turns Physical | WATCH

Viral Video: A full-fledge mid-air brawl between a few passengers was caught on camera onboard the Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways flight on December 27. In a video that is being widely shared on social media, two men can be seen arguing with each other while the flight’s crew members try to pacify the situation.

In the beginning of the video, two men are seen arguing. One of the men can be heard saying “shanti se baith” (sit down quietly) while the other says “haath neeche kar (put your hands down)”. Within no time, the argument turned into a full-blown brawl with one man aggressively slapping the other. Though the one who was being physically assaulted didn’t hit back.

Bangkok To kolkata flight 😊🤨👇 pic.twitter.com/8KyqIcnUMX — Munna _Yadav 💯%FB (@YadavMu91727055) December 28, 2022

According to a passenger who was in the plane, the incident happened on December 26 just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for takeoff. He was travelling to Kolkata along with his mother. He said that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the incident happened. Later, other passengers and air hostess pacified the individuals involved in the scuffle, he added.

According to the passenger, the reason for the scuffle was not clear.

The plane landed at Kolkata early on Tuesday morning. It could not be immediately ascertained whether the incident was reported to the authorities in Kolkata after landing.

Thai Smile Airways could not be immediately contacted for comments.

Last week, a video clip of a heated exchange between a passenger and an air hostess onboard an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi surfaced on social media. The heated exchange over the choice of meals onboard the flight happened on December 16.