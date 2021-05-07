Chennai: MK Stalin, leader of the DMK, took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu followed by the swearing in of 33 members of his cabinet. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, who chose to read out his full name Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, to the delight of his supporters and well-wishers in the audience. As Stalin read out his full name amid cheers and claps, his wife Durga Stalin and Chepauk MLA and son Udhayanidhi Stalin broke down in tears. Also Read - MK Stalin Is New Tamil Nadu CM; Nehru, Gandhi Sworn-In As His Ministers
Pictures and video of Durga Stalin shedding tears of joy have gone viral on Twitter, as many commented how it was an extremely emotional moment for her, given the years of political turmoil and struggles that finally culminated into this historic milestone for her husband.
Watch the video here:
Notably, Durga Stalin had also actively campaigned for MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency.
One user wrote, ‘Behind the Success of Every Man, there is a strong hearted women who supports him at his every fall. That tears of Mrs. Durga Stalin summarises it”, while another wrote, ”Durga’s eyes tearing up when he said Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin aagiya naan. That wait and that joy! Emotions that humans live for!”
Here’s how people are reacting:
MK Stalin is married to Durga Stalin since 1975 and the couple has two children – Udhayanidhi and Senthamarai.