Chennai: MK Stalin, leader of the DMK, took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu followed by the swearing in of 33 members of his cabinet. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, who chose to read out his full name Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, to the delight of his supporters and well-wishers in the audience. As Stalin read out his full name amid cheers and claps, his wife Durga Stalin and Chepauk MLA and son Udhayanidhi Stalin broke down in tears. Also Read - MK Stalin Is New Tamil Nadu CM; Nehru, Gandhi Sworn-In As His Ministers

Pictures and video of Durga Stalin shedding tears of joy have gone viral on Twitter, as many commented how it was an extremely emotional moment for her, given the years of political turmoil and struggles that finally culminated into this historic milestone for her husband.

Watch the video here:

Watch that reaction of Ms. Durga Stalin. The woman behind the success of the man. 👏 pic.twitter.com/t97f29bwGj — Mohamed Imranullah S (@imranhindu) May 7, 2021

Notably, Durga Stalin had also actively campaigned for MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency.

One user wrote, ‘Behind the Success of Every Man, there is a strong hearted women who supports him at his every fall. That tears of Mrs. Durga Stalin summarises it”, while another wrote, ”Durga’s eyes tearing up when he said Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin aagiya naan. That wait and that joy! Emotions that humans live for!”

Here’s how people are reacting:

Durga’s eyes tearing up when he said “Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin aagiya naan”

That wait and that joy! Emotions that humans live for! Congratulations @mkstalin . Please give us good governance! PS-Vijay tv would have zoomed to durgas face 100 times for TRP! — Rahul (@rahulsesh) May 7, 2021

Behind every successful man there is a woman. Durga Stalin who is behind @mkstalin Success got emotional on her husband oath taking Ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu. Pic of the Day. #durgaashtami #MKStalin#MKStalinEraBegins #MKStalinForTN pic.twitter.com/54vVNaK9Oo — Senthil Nathan A (@senthu_ap) May 7, 2021

TN CM @mkstalin and #MrsDurgaStalin married in 1975.. Immediately, @mkstalin had to go to prison during Emergency.. Not easy for a young bride It was not a bed of roses in the Party as well as in the electoral arena Naturally, his wife is emotional as he is sworn in as TN CM pic.twitter.com/eWkbl95YkU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2021

Congratulations once again to the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu @mkstalin. Must have been a validating and emotional moment for his wife as well. #ChiefMinisterMKStalin pic.twitter.com/7TgV9wnsPy — Habib WS (@Habibws1) May 7, 2021

#Durgamma emotional moment 😍being her beloved @mkstalin wife, seen all his struggles, pressures,stress more over unwanted comments but today all her prayers fastings paid fruit…see how kind n sweet simple humble lady! !God bless their bonding everlasting🙏😊#love pic.twitter.com/mfdiquISPh — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) May 7, 2021

Mrs. Durga Stalin's reaction really choked me.. As a life partner how much she would have travelled through with him with all the ups and downs.. — Sudarshan (@nagaichhuvai) May 7, 2021

@mkstalin Shrimathi Durga Stalin unshakeable prayers only made you as Chief Minister. Congratulations 👏 — Meera Ramalingam (@MeeraRam24) May 7, 2021

Happy for Durga Stalin Amma 💙 And of course for our honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin 🙏🏾 — PG😷 (@Skprabhuganesh) May 7, 2021

Smt. Durga Stalin sheds emotional tears as #MKStalin becomes #ChiefMinisterMKStalin. I am glad she is the first Lady of TamilNadu. She has a #Lakshmikaram face and countenance. On this Friday, as her husband becomes CM, may people be healthy and peaceful. — Jayapriya (@winningalways) May 7, 2021

That tears is a 100% genuine from Mrs Durga Stalin because of the loong wait for this turn! Lets realize, anyone who wins will shed tears because of the effort they undertake! Congratulations @mkstalin @Udhaystalin — Krishna (@KrishnaNall) May 7, 2021

MK Stalin is married to Durga Stalin since 1975 and the couple has two children – Udhayanidhi and Senthamarai.