Top Recommended Stories
Video: Monkey Crashes Couple’s Wedding Photoshoot With Its Baby. This Is What Happened Next | WATCH
A video went viral of a couple's wedding photoshoot moment which was a day they will probably remember all throughout your life.
New Delhi: Wedding photoshoots are a lovely way to remember your loved up day. Wedding photographs are an effective way to capture those moments before and after your “I do” moment. A video went viral of a couple’s wedding photoshoot moment which was a day they will probably remember all throughout your life. A monkey crashed their wedding photoshoot and stole the show.
Also Read:
“Can’t believe our videographers got this on film, what a wild day!!’ We loveee this, and the baby on her back,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. “POV: A monkey crashes your wedding,” the reel of the video was captioned.
View this post on Instagram
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.