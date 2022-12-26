Video: Monkey Crashes Couple’s Wedding Photoshoot With Its Baby. This Is What Happened Next | WATCH

New Delhi: Wedding photoshoots are a lovely way to remember your loved up day. Wedding photographs are an effective way to capture those moments before and after your “I do” moment. A video went viral of a couple’s wedding photoshoot moment which was a day they will probably remember all throughout your life. A monkey crashed their wedding photoshoot and stole the show.

“Can’t believe our videographers got this on film, what a wild day!!’ We loveee this, and the baby on her back,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. “POV: A monkey crashes your wedding,” the reel of the video was captioned.

