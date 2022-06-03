Viral News: A mountain lion cub wandered into an empty classroom of a California high school on Wednesday morning and was safely trapped in a classroom by a custodian. The cub was found curled up and hiding under a desk. Notably, the custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Thankfully, no students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.Also Read - 6-Feet Cobra Caught Chilling At Officer's Desk At Kota Railway Station, Sits There For 20 Minutes | Viral Pic

“The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said. “The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it.” Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds (18 kilos), appeared ‘lost and scared.’ The California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cat and sent it to the Oakland Zoo for examination.

Later, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office shared a rather amusing and witty post about the incident. “Word is that the mountain lion who entered the English classroom at Pescadero High School this meowrning was there to a-paw-logize and paw-sibly ask for a paw-don to turn in its hiss-tory pay-purr a day late,” SMCSO’s post read.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Mateo Co. Sheriff’s Office (@smcsheriff)

The underweight male was estimated to be 4 to 6 months old and had a fractured tooth that will need to be extracted before the cat can be released back into the wild, KTVU-TV reported.

Stephanie Maghallon, a reporter with NBC Bay Area, shared several pictures of the lion curled under a desk.

Here’s a better picture of the #mountainlion inside an English classroom at #Pescadero HS. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responding. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/kjTajLpGfP — Stephanie Magallon (@MagallonNews) June 1, 2022

The cub that strolled in to the building was likely an orphan around 6 to 8-months old, according to the Oakland Zoo, which is now caring for the baby mountain lion.

We just received another rescued mountain lion. This 6-8 month old male was discovered at Pescadero High School. (Students and staff were safe and had been dismissed from school at the time). (thread) pic.twitter.com/fo5ZSXO0HT — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) June 2, 2022

It’s unclear how the cub came to enter the school.

(With AP inputs)