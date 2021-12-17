Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu used a swear word while speaking to reporters at a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday.Also Read - 'Loaded With Possibilities': Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Meets Sidhu Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Sidhu was answering a question on the distribution of labour cards by the state government. He could be heard using a Hindi swear word 20 seconds into the video.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | During a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu answers a question on the distribution of Labour Cards by the State Government; uses a cuss word while speaking. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/3ErwNP4pGU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

While Twitter users trolled Sidhu in the comments of the video, some defended him.

“Hahahaha I don’t particularly blame him. Its a Punjabi thing and also prevalent in North India. But, he could’ve thought for a while before getting into the flow,” a user said.

“Not defending him, but the fact is that he didn’t abuse anyone. It’s a bad exclamation that has gone viral over the years not only in Punjab but in most of the north India,” another user commented.

“We are Punjabi. Hum logo ka common hai public me MC BC karne ka,” another user said.