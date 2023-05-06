Home

Newsreader Handles Live TV Blooper With Elan: Watch

Being in front of the camera is not an easy job.

Being in front of the camera is not an easy job for many people and they might get conscious or nervous. Then, there are people who regularly face the camera as part of their job, like actors, celebrities, and news professionals. Among news professionals, hosting a live telecast is a big challenge as there are almost zero margins for error. But mistakes do happen on live TV and they become more popular than any other comedy programme.

This is what happened with a news presenter who was caught stretching her arms while a pre-recorded segment was playing which was cut straight back to her and she was caught off-guard.

The video is shared on Twitter by Brexitshambles @brexit_sham with th caption, “So this just happened on BBC News 😁”

So this just happened on BBC News 😁 pic.twitter.com/T8ca7VY4Co — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) May 4, 2023

The news presenter has been identified as Lukwesa Burak from the BBC. Burak was hosting a lunchtime segment when the incident happened.

The video has been viewed almost a million times and has received several comments. Sharing a few here.

Susi @penlodders: It’s a mistake! Everyone makes them- be kind

Brexitshambles @brexit_sham: It was a joyous moment, and we are almost always very kind.

Frodo @mark_dunlop1: Don’t see what the problem is I thought it was a bit of light relief from the normally stuffy presenters

Brexitshambles @brexit_sham: Agreed.

Tech_Nerds_Team @Tech_Nerds_Plus: Oh boy

Frank Hynes @CarrickmanFrank: Good for her😀😀

Precious Muir @PreciousMuir: That’s Live TV 😚 it happens 😌 #BBCNews

Padam Kafle(PK)🇳🇵🇦🇪 @padamskafle: What is wrong here ?

Nick Cleasby @CleasbyCode: Unbelievable.

Sthan Dust @SthanDust: The shock was so deafening all you hear is the clock. 😂🤣 Tick, tick, tick. This is your career ending one minute at a time.

DAA 🇲🇾 @FirdausIsmail92: i want her dimples why don’t i have dimples 😩

Alex Gogan @alexgogan: just waiting for the hairy armpit memes to come!

DR GLEN (CEO) @DR_CEO_: The cameraman did the things 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

