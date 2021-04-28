Noida: As desperate Indians run from pillar to post to procure oxygen cylinders and essential medicines for their loved ones infected by Covid, a video has emerged showing how helpless citizens have become in the face of this monumental crisis. Shared by news agency ANI, the video shows families of Covid patients in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, touching the feet of Chief Medical officer Deepak Ohri, requesting and him that they be provided with anti-viral drug Remdesivir. Many others could also be seen weeping, touching the feet of the chief medical officer and begging him to get Remdesivir for their patient. Also Read - Containment Zones on Rise in Noida, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar Administration Releases Full List. Check Here

As COVID-19 cases peaked amid the second wave, several states complained about shortages of Remdesivir.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Noida | Families of #COVID19 patients touch the feet of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Ohri, requesting him that they be provided with Remdesivir. (27.04.2021) pic.twitter.com/zX4ne027Mr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2021

The video which has gone viral, has saddened people who are heartbroken to see their fellow citizens begging for medicines. Many also blamed Yogi Adityanath for the distressing situation, especially after the UP CM had assured people there was no lack of Covid medical facilities in the state.

Here are some reactions:

Indian citizens begging for medicines. https://t.co/M66eO4fCJl — Raaisaab (@raaisaab) April 28, 2021

What is this nutty rule @myogiadityanath ? People are suffering less that you allow CMO's to give a life-saving drug on application? Why can't there be a co-ordinated easy process be sorted out? https://t.co/Uk3sYfjjn2 — Ayush Verma (@The_Nation_Hood) April 28, 2021

We never thought that these times will show us such heart-throbbing visuals. India must need to increase its #healthbudget from next fiscal to be able to handle such tough times. #Remedisivir #COVIDSecondWave #COVID19Vaccine https://t.co/r3rTfIWilc — Dr Mehul Choksi (@DrMehulChoksi) April 28, 2021

So unfortunate & heartbteaking! Had there been a proper system in place, these kind of videos, images of never ending queue for getting oxygen would have not surfaced at all! #shameonhumanity #Corona2ndWave https://t.co/MuDuRF1dLQ — Vidit Mehra (@BBCVidit) April 28, 2021

It is how we receive the treatment in india in govt hospital. Shameful @PMOIndia https://t.co/foUrX9XeSP — Sumit Kumar (@DahiaSumit) April 28, 2021

As Covid-19 continues to hit Delhi-NCR, Noida and Greater Noida is left without any bed for coronavirus patients, Indian Express reported. Even after govt’s assurance, families of several patients put out emergency messages seeking help on social media after being unable to procure beds in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The district recorded 12 more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 181, official data showed.

Meanwhile, India logged a massive surge of 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after reporting slight dip. With 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the country’s caseload stood at 1,79,97,267, as per Union Health Ministry data at 10 AM on Wednesday.