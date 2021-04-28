Noida: As desperate Indians run from pillar to post to procure oxygen cylinders and essential medicines for their loved ones infected by Covid, a video has emerged showing how helpless citizens have become in the face of this monumental crisis. Shared by news agency ANI, the video shows families of Covid patients in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, touching the feet of Chief Medical officer Deepak Ohri, requesting and him that they be provided with anti-viral drug Remdesivir. Many others could also be seen weeping, touching the feet of the chief medical officer and begging him to get Remdesivir for their patient. Also Read - Containment Zones on Rise in Noida, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar Administration Releases Full List. Check Here
As COVID-19 cases peaked amid the second wave, several states complained about shortages of Remdesivir.
Watch the video here:
The video which has gone viral, has saddened people who are heartbroken to see their fellow citizens begging for medicines. Many also blamed Yogi Adityanath for the distressing situation, especially after the UP CM had assured people there was no lack of Covid medical facilities in the state.
Here are some reactions:
As Covid-19 continues to hit Delhi-NCR, Noida and Greater Noida is left without any bed for coronavirus patients, Indian Express reported. Even after govt’s assurance, families of several patients put out emergency messages seeking help on social media after being unable to procure beds in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The district recorded 12 more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 181, official data showed.
Meanwhile, India logged a massive surge of 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after reporting slight dip. With 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the country’s caseload stood at 1,79,97,267, as per Union Health Ministry data at 10 AM on Wednesday.