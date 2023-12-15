Home

‘Who The Hell…’: Noida Woman Engages In War Of Words Over Feeding Stray Dogs In Residential Society; WATCH

According to reports, the Noida Authority has updated its dog policy, in response to such incidents. The revised policy mandates designated feeding zones away from common areas and individual residences.

'Who The Hell...': Noida Woman Engages In War Of Words Over Feeding Stray Dogs In Residential Society; WATCH

Noida: A woman got into a heated argument with several residents of a Noida high-rise over feeding street dogs in the residential society. The video, which quickly went viral, highlights the ongoing debate about the practice of feeding stray animals within the residential premises.

The woman is seen at the beginning of the video arguing verbally with locals who do not agree with her behaviour. The footage begins with a verbal altercation between the woman and several residents who opposed her actions. She cites legal action to support her claims that she has the right to feed the dogs. The incident happened on December 13 in Noida’s Supertech Ecociti, Sector 137.

She can be heard saying, “Who the hell are you to ask me to leave society?” during the increasingly heated confrontation. She will keep feeding the dogs despite the residents’ concerns, which irritates her further.

Kalesh b/w a Lady and Some men over feeding stray dogs in society somewhere in Noida UP

pic.twitter.com/lxdelo6YXk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2023

Tensions escalates as the woman challenges the residents, calling for others to join the dispute and loudly asserting that she will feed the dogs again the next day. Soon, a member of the housing society board steps in, attempting to defuse the conflict. The woman eventually disengages and leaves the situation after the intervention.

The matter was finally reported to police after the argument couldn’t reach an end after two hours. The police suggested that there should be a designated place for feeding dogs.

The video has amassed a significant viewership on social media, sparking a divided response in the comments section. Opinions range from those who support the woman’s actions, asserting her compassion for animals, to others who criticize her for inappropriate behaviour towards fellow residents, particularly senior citizens.

According to the report by India Today, the Noida Authority has updated its dog policy, in response to such incidents. The revised policy mandates designated feeding zones away from common areas and individual residences. Additionally, the authority has implemented a comprehensive sterilization and rabies vaccination program for stray dogs to ensure the safety and well-being of both animals and residents.

