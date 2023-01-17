Home

Video of 5 Women Fighting Over Boyfriend Is FAKE | FACT CHECK

An old video of a clash between groups at a fair in Punjab has been circulated with the fake claim that a fight broke out between five women over their same boyfriend.

The video is of a clash that broke out between two groups of transgender persons in Punjab.

Viral Video: A video has gone viral on social media with the claim that a fight broke out between five women over a boyfriend in Bihar’s Sonepur. However, the claim has been found to be misleading. An old video of a clash between groups at a fair in Punjab’s Ludhiana has been circulated with the fake claim that a fight broke out between five women over their same boyfriend.

Claim: It was earlier reported that a man, who was dating five women at once, was caught by all of them at a fair (mela) in Sonepur. It was claimed that the women broke into a catfight and pulled each’s hair over their “common boyfriend”. But, the claim has been found to be false.

Fact: The video is of a clash that broke out between two groups of transgender persons in Punjab. In the video, some people could be seen trying to intervene and stop the brawl. According to Punjab Kesari and Dainik Bhaskar reports, the incident took place at the Dussehra fair held at Vardhman Maidan in Punjab’s Ludhiana. However, Dainik Jagran reported that this incident took place in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. The location is yet not confirmed as to where the incident happened exactly. But, it is clear that the video is not of five women fighting over a boyfriend.

