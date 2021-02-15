New Delhi: Have you seen this viral video of a super cool 3D animated Golden Bull chasing outside a mall in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur yet? Don’t worry if you haven’t, we’ve got you covered. The viral video capturing the bull in action was uploaded by a social media user which shows a metallic bull receiving a paint job by two robotic arms and as soon as bull is covered in gold, it charges towards a sign that reads ‘Together Fight Against COVID-19’, creating a three-dimensional effect as if the bull has exited the screen. Also Read - Pure Panda Joy! This Adorable Video of Two Pandas Sliding and Rolling in Snow Will Make Your Day | Watch

The 17-second 3D animation video was shot outside the city's famous Pavilion Mall and it marks yet another first in Malaysia under Pavilion KL's Chinese New Year celebrations this year, themed "Blessings of Prosperity."

The mall recently entered the Malaysia Book of Records for the "Biggest Golden Bull" with a 15 feet high and 16 feet wide statue. The bull will be on display on a rotating stage in the mall's centre court until March.

Watch the video here: