A video of a police personnel singing the “Bhar Do Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad” a qawwali song from Salman Khan starrer Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is making rounds on the internet. In the video, the police man reportedly an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Maharashtra police can be seen playing a metallic bucket like a drum to give music to his song. Also Read - Ambulance Driver in PPE Kit Starts Dancing with Wedding Baraat to Relieve his Stress, Video Goes Viral | Watch

In the short video clip which was posted on Twitter recently, the police man was seen singing in front of other police personnel sitting near him. The video is receiving lots of praises online for the police man’s melodious voice and his talent. Also Read - Shree Krishna Actor Sunil Nagar Seeks Financial Help, Says 'Family Has Abondoned me' | Exclusive

Watch video here: Also Read - Kerala Couple Ties Knot at Hospital After Groom Tests Positive for COVID-19

An Indian police officer recited the popular naat ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ so well that it went viral on social media. #ViralVideo #PrayForIndia #PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/qmDzgJbYsi — TaAñuKh (@taanukhi) April 26, 2021

However, as verified, this video originally surfaced online in 2018 and now the video is going viral once again after someone posted it on social media supporting and seeking blessings for India. The video is going viral at a time when India is going through a tough time amid the mounting COVID crisis, shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and other medical facilities.