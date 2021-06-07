A video of a woman riding a horse wearing a saree is being widely viral on social media platforms. In the video, the woman, Monalisa Bhadra from Jahal village in Odisha’s Jajpur district can be seen beautifully dressed and draped in a saree and riding a horse around her village. The video was posted on her YouTube channel and it has over 38K views. From a homemaker to a YouTube star, Monalisa has broken several stereotypes and setting a new example for other women in society. She created her YouTube channel in May 2016 and to date, she has over 2 million subscribers. Also Read - Bandar Kya Jaane Adrakh ka Swaad: This Hilarious Video of a Monkey Tasting Ginger is Going Viral | WATCH

Watch the viral videos here: Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

Also Read - Viral Video: This Monkey Kissing His Dog Friend's Paw is the Best Friendship Video You Have Ever Seen| WATCH

Monalisa’s YouTube channel also has videos of her riding a Royal Enfield bullet and turbo truck apart from her regular videos of feeding animals mostly langurs of her village. Her YouTube channel is named after her husband Badri Narayan Bhadra whom she gives all credit for her what she has achieved today. Her husband is reportedly a creative director and a social worker, shoots the moments and uploads the videos on the YouTube channel. After her videos went viral, Monalisa now earns about Rs 1.5 lakh per month from the YouTube channel.