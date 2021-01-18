New Delhi: A video of an elephant massaging a woman’s back with its trunk and feet is making rounds all over the social media. Watching the video will definitely give you goosebumps thinking how the woman took this risk of getting massaged by the jumbo. Nevertheless, the video has also been successful in winning many hearts. Also Read - Talking Elephant? This Jumbo's Conversation with its Mahout will Definitely Make Your Day | Watch

In the video, one can clearly see the woman lying comfortably on a low bed as the elephant is standing near her and massaging her back. In the beginning of the video, the elephant can be seen massaging the woman's body with her trunk and soon to everyone's surprise it starts massaging her back with its foot.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Aamir on Saturday (January 16) and ever since then it has garnered thousands of views, hundreds of likes, comments and retweets. However, the location of the video is not known yet.

Watch the video here:

Let’s have a look at how people reacted to this unusual video:

Mixed feelings😠

This elephant was obviously trained to pamper to amuse humans.

Why wasn’t it freed? — Mike Smith 🦁☀️ (@mikesmi40577931) January 16, 2021

I hate this kind of stuff. Elephants are not our servants. This is gross — June Hughes (@JuneHug45685892) January 16, 2021

A truly gentle giant! — 🍁Mary Irene McKenna🍁 (@MaryIreneMcKen2) January 16, 2021