A video highlighting the insensitive side of humans in Delhi jolted the Internet when animal rescue worker Ayesha Christina narrated her ordeal from a police station in Delhi while blood still stained her face and clothes. The selfie video of the brutality meted out to her and other volunteers from ‘Neighbourhood Woof’, after they were thrashed by locals when out catching dogs went immediately viral.

In the widely shared video, Ayesha can be heard sharing, “We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voice to be heard, this is what is done to us.” Taking to their respective handles on social media sites, a number of animal lovers staged outrage by trending the heartbreaking video.

A user claimed on Twitter, "Neighborhood Woof volunteers Ayesha & her team who have done so much for animals were beaten up yesterday. Ayesha stands bleeding at Police Station & they refuse to register an FIR. @DelhiPolice please take cognizance of this crime & register this FIR (sic)."



As per a report in NDTV, the Delhi Police on Saturday said that a case has been filed and the matter is under investigation. The police at Rani Bagh in Delhi told IANS, “On the complaint of the NGO worker Ayesha Christina, a case u/s 323/341/506/427/34 IPC has been registered against residents. Further investigation is under progress.”

The news agency reported that 3 PCR calls were received in Rani Bagh police station regarding a quarrel between two parties, one from Neighbourhood Woof and the other from local residents of Rishi Nagar, Rani Bagh on the night of July 3 at around 10.30 pm. The police immediately reached the spot and while the NGO workers alleged that they were brutally assaulted by the locals, the police said that 3 locals were hit by the car of NGO volunteers when they were trying to flee, inflicting some minor injuries on the residents.