Video of Boys Pairing Shirts With Sarees, Skirts And Towel on ‘Mismatch Day’ in Maharashtra College Goes Viral- Watch

Boys in a Maharashtra college arrive in pairs, dressed in skirts, sarees and towels on 'Mismatch Day' - Watch wholesome viral video!

Viral Video: People are embracing genderless fashion through their outfit choices as society progresses toward equality. Recently, a similar genderless fashion strategy was practised by a bunch of college students in Maharashtra, who dressed in whichever they pleased for Mismatch Day. The viral video was shared by one of the college students on Instagram who captioned it, “POV:- Mismatch Day…..✨

📍Smt. CHM College, Ulhasnagar…” In the viral video, the students grabbed eyeballs for entering in pairs and dressed in the most unconventional ways.

A young man walked with his friend in shorts and a formal shirt and had a shawl wrapped around his jeans and T-shirt. The next couple appeared happy-go-lucky where one wore a red skirt and a T-shirt, and the other donned a pair of sneakers, a mundu, and a shirt. Another pair witnessed a man in a blue skirt and a long skirt while another wore a loose tie over a white T-shirt, black jacket, and denim shorts, waving at the crowd. The following duo killed it since one of them maintained his composure in a floral-printed dress, a black blazer and uber-cool sunglasses, while the other paired his white formals with a black vest and shorts. Students went above and beyond as they pared skirts, sarees, and towels with everything unimaginable.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur…✨ (@mayur__esh_)

The viral video of college students dressed unconventionally for mismatch day caught instant attention. One of the users wrote, “I love how open-minded our country is becoming.” Another user wrote, “Boys be like:- Aapna time aagya, let us shine 👏👍💫.” The third user wrote, “The way they r holding hands looks so cute ❤️.” The video of boys dressed in sarees, and skirts has won several hearts online.

The viral video has 881K views, 67.8K likes and 730 comments.

