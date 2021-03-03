New Delhi: A video of a bride and groom dancing joyfully to a Hindi song during their saath phera ritual is going viral over social media. However, the video has not been received well by netizens and has become a matter of argument for social media users. The undated video was shared on Twitter by Vedant Birla, Chairman and MD of Birla Precision Technologies, who criticised it for being disrespectful towards their culture. Also Read - Teacher Gets His Penis Cut Off With Kitchen Knife For Social Media Challenge, Video Goes Viral

The ritual of taking saath phere or circles is one of the most important features of the Hindu weddings, which involves seven rounds around a sacred fire lit for the purpose amidst the Vedic mantras. During the pheras, the bride and groom walk around the scared fire seven times, reciting specific vows with each circle.

In the video shared by Birla, the bride and groom were seen dancing to 'mere yaar ki shaadi hai' during the phera ceremony while the guests present at the venue cheered them on. Birla captioned the video post with criticism and wrote in Hindi, "Is this a wedding or the sacrifice of our traditional values? Don't forget that if you are worth anything in this world it is because of your culture and values."

ये शादी है या संस्कारों की आहुति? ये मत भूलिए आप दुनिया में पूजनीय हैं तो केवल अपनी संस्कृति और संस्कारों की वजह से। pic.twitter.com/jZHtEfZpD7 — Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) March 2, 2021

The video has gone viral soon after it was posted on the social media platform and garnered over 6K retweets and over 25K likes as users continued to criticise the couple for dancing during their wedding ritual, and posted comments like “disgusting” and “disrespectful”.

Let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to the viral video:

Pathetic..I hate it even when bride comes dancing..that’s not our culture!! — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) March 2, 2021

Nirlaj family hogi, sanskar se koi lena dena nahi buss har baat pe nacho😠 — TANUJA JOSHI (@TANUJA_INDIA) March 2, 2021

Alag se DJ/sangeet night bhi rakha hoga. Uss mein bhi dance kiya hoga. Fere achhe se lelo, saari shaadi ki vidhiyan purn kar lo phir jee bhar ke dance kar lena… aisa kya ki feron ke time dance karna hai?! — Kamal Vedā / कमल वेदा (@iKamalVeda) March 2, 2021

Apna dharmma fir khud banaiye na,saat vachan,pavitra aganni ko sakshi man kar log 1 bandhan me judte hai,jiska arth hota hai,sukh,dukh,labh hani,janam maran,sab me patni pati dono 1 dusre ke sath honge,1 naya nirman karenge,apni grihasthi aur 1 dusre ka samman karenge😐 — Garima Pathak (@gattu1044989) March 2, 2021

Now one get why Secular ppl rule over us. We are not following our tradition n Making fun of ourselves. Today’s generation is responsible n we are blaming Secular ppl n leftist n Bollywood — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) March 3, 2021

Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor has done most damage to Hindu culture — Roop Darak BHARTIYA (@iRupND) March 2, 2021

Agreed. Pious, sacred vows go filmy nowadays. People are getting more happening. Dance becomes the prerequisite. Pre wedding shoot, post wedding shoot and whatnot. Marriage is not about these things. Its a responsibility. — Angela Bawa (@AngelaBawa) March 2, 2021