BTS Grooves To Radha Kaise Na Jale And Army Can’t Keep Calm

A fan has shared an edit of BTS’s choreography that shows the South Korean boy band ‘dancing’ to Aamir Khan’s song Radha Kaise Na Jale.

BTS was formed in 2010. (Credits: Twitter)

This year, the K-pop supergroup BTS is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Undoubtedly, the seven-member band enjoys a massive fan following in India. The Bangtan boys are planning to surprise their fans on the occasion. While the Indian BTS ARMY is waiting for the members to announce a tour, some fans are contributing to hype up the group. One such follower has shared an edit of BTS’s choreography that has gone viral on the internet. The viral video shows the South Korean boy band ‘dancing’ to Aamir Khan’s song Radha Kaise Na Jale.

The clip was originally shared on Instagram by jjkxy.01. It displays BTS involved in a dance practice session as the song from the movie Lagaan plays in the background. Surprisingly, the beats of the song fit perfectly with the choreography and match the rhythm of the song.

How BTS Fans Reacted

The post has garnered tons of reactions from the people. While some of them believed that the group left tons of ‘gopis’ from India awestruck, others believed that the song fits perfectly with the dance moves. Till now, the clip has been liked over three lakh times. It has over 1.5 million views.

An individual praised the fan for his editing and wrote, “Everything was boring before the Indian BTS army learned how to edit.”

Another believed that BTS is deeply connected to Bollywood and wrote, “Ab to its proved Bhai!! B stands for Bollywood in BTS!! Full Stop no further discussion!!”

One user commented, “The fact that every dance step suits any Indian song is awesome, like the songs are made for them only.”

Notably, Radha Kaise Na Jale is from the Bollywood movie Lagaan which was released in 2001. The song featured Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. Composed by A R Rahman, it was sung by Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle.

About BTS

Speaking about the Korean pop group, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and RM are the members of BTS. Currently, it is one of the biggest musical groups in the world and has millions of fans. The group was formed in 2010 and released their album in 2013.

