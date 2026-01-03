Home

Video of Chinese man dancing to SRK’s popular ‘Aankhein Khuli’ song during dinner with friends goes viral | WATCH

'Aankhein Khuli' was released in the year 2000. Since then, it has ruled on the hearts of people, as people, especially youth, associate the song with romance and love. Scroll down to see the dance of a Chinese man on the song.

Viral video: Bollywood continues to rule the hearts of people with the iconic songs of Shah Rukh Khan. In one viral video, a man’s love for the song proves it as his video goes viral while dancing to the song ‘Aankhein Khuli’. The clip shared on Instagram features a group of Chinese friends enjoying dinner when a Bollywood song lifts everyone’s mood. The song is of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai and carries a lot of nostalgia for everyone.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows a group of Chinese men casually having dinner. The remixed version of ‘Aankhein Khuli’ begins to play, and one of the men quickly gives a reaction. He immediately gets up and starts singing alone. He then goes ahead to dance along to the song’s beats, slowly transforming the whole vibe of the dinner.

Viral video of Chinese man dancing to ‘Aankhein Khuli’

How are social media users reacting?

The social media users quickly shared the responses and loved the spontaneous performance of the Chinese man. One user wrote, “Every group has this one entertainer,” and another commented, “The flexibility of his body is of another level.”

Why does ‘Aankhein Khuli’ connect to people globally?

The song was released in the year 2000. Since then, it has ruled on the hearts of people, as people, especially youth, associate the song with romance and love.

