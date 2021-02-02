New Delhi: Days after China using anal swabs to test those it considers to be at high risk of contracting Covid-19, a video purportedly showing people walking like penguins after having the anal swab test is going viral all over social media. The viral video in question shows Chinese citizens walking stiff-legged with their arms slightly open while leaving a hospital. Also Read - Border Standoff in Ladakh, Sikkim Will Inevitably Have Repercussions on India-China Ties: Jaishankar

As per a Daily Mail report, the video clip was allegedly filmed on January 28 in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei Province in northern China. The video has likely been viewed millions of times on various Chinese social media platforms before it was taken down by internet censors. Also Read - China Begins Using Anal Swabs to Test For Covid-19, Claims The Virus Survives Longer in The Anus

The video, which is accompanied by a laugh-track, was taken down after Chinese authorities have labelled the viral video ‘fake’. The Shijiazhuang Internet Report Center has also claimed that the viral video was edited and doctored after it verified with the municipal health department and the chief physician of Shijiazhuang No. 5 Hospital, who is a member of the municipal COVID-19 medical treatment expert group that healthy people aren’t test for the virus using an anal swab, said a report. Also Read - Jugaad or Stupidity? 4 Chinese Men Eat 30 Kg Oranges in Half An Hour to Avoid Paying Extra Baggage Fee

The internet report centre had further warned that people who spread online rumors may be held legally responsible and that people should seek confirmation from local authorities of information that has not been verified. Chinese officials have also assured citizens that they would not waddle like the flightless birds after undergoing the medical procedure.

Get a glimpse of the video here: