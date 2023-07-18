Home

Video Of Couple Getting Intimate On Bike Goes Viral, Delhi Traffic Police React

The Delhi Traffic Police have been tagged in the video who have responded to the video.

The video was shot at the Outer Ring Road Flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri on July 16.

Couple Getting Intimate On Bike: Public Display of Affection (PDA) is good to an extent but when it crosses certain boundaries then it becomes a nuisance as well as risky in some cases.

For instance, in this viral video, a couple can be seen indulging in PDA flouting all rules and ethics. What is even worse is that they are playing with their lives as well as the lives of others as they perform a dangerous stunt to flaunt their relationship.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Idiot’s of Delhi

Time – 7:15pm

Day – Sunday 16-July

Outer Ring Road flyover, Near Mangolpuri@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/d0t6GKuZS5 — ️ (@Buntea) July 16, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by ️ @Buntea with the caption: “Idiot’s of Delhi Time – 7:15pm Day – Sunday 16-July Outer Ring Road flyover, Near Mangolpuri @dtptraffic”

As apparent from the caption, the video was shot at the Outer Ring Road Flyover in Delhi’s Mangolpuri on July 16. The Delhi Traffic Police have been tagged in the video who have responded to the video.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted: “Thank you, you are requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi Traffic Police Sentinel App. URL:(For Android users) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dtp.trafficsentinel (For iOS users):”.

