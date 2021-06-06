Mumbai: Ever since the COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic and it has started wreaking havoc in the lives of people, all healthcare professionals have been tirelessly working for the patients affected by the virus. And, over the past few months, a number of videos of doctors, nurses and other health staff dancing and singing to in emergency and COVID Care wards to cheer up patients went viral on social media. And adding to that list, another video of scores of PPE-clad doctors, nurses, paramedics and health workers along with patients dancing to the Marathi song Zingaat to mark the first anniversary of the BMC’s NESCO Covid-19 Jumbo Field Hospital has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

In the video, one can see the patients undergoing treatment were pleasantly surprised to see hordes of the frontline workers in their blue, white and grey PPE kits suddenly breaking into a carefree dance, in the halls during an entertainment program. Several workers even climbed on empty beds to dance with full spirits, as a few of the masked patients also made some moves alongside their caregivers.

Watch the video:

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai’s Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient’s ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

The video went viral on social media after news agency ANI shared it on their Twitter handle and it has been viewed and liked by nearly 200K people.