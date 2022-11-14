Video of Dog Gleefully Ringing Temple Bell Goes Viral, Netizens Are Loving It | WATCH
In the trending video, one can see a German Shepherd Dog is seen ringing the bell inside the temple.
Viral Video: Animal videos, be it our domesticated pets or any wild animal, funny and joyful videos related to animals often go viral on social media platforms and netizens totally love them. Often people capture some beautiful moments of their pets on camera to make them memorable, whose videos are seen on the internet every day. Recently, a similar video has surfaced, in which a German Shepherd Dog is seen ringing the bell inside the temple.
Also Read:
- 'Sheru Weds Sweety': With Dhols, Pheras & Baraatis, Gurugram Couple Conducts Traditional Wedding for Pet Dog | WATCH
- This Baby Elephant Stepping on its Own trunk While Running Around Will Make Your Day | WATCH Viral Clip
- 'Kya Bataun Yaaron...Main to Hilgya,' Netizens Share Memes As Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
The video that is going viral now, was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden earlier last weekend and so har it has garnered nearly 1 million views.
Take a look:
It’s Friday! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/XLuSrOPG1c
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 11, 2022
In the video, one can see a german shephard inside a temple premise that has huge bells with ropes tied to them. The dog can be seen holding the rope with his mouth and ringing one of the bells with utter joy wagging his tail in rhythm.
The adorable video has received much love from netizens and people posted comments like, “He’s so smart,” “If you’re happy and you know it wag the tail, if you’re happy and you know it ring the bell,” “how handsome, loves to entertain,” and many more.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.