Video of Dog Gleefully Ringing Temple Bell Goes Viral, Netizens Are Loving It | WATCH

In the trending video, one can see a German Shepherd Dog is seen ringing the bell inside the temple.

Viral Video: Animal videos, be it our domesticated pets or any wild animal, funny and joyful videos related to animals often go viral on social media platforms and netizens totally love them. Often people capture some beautiful moments of their pets on camera to make them memorable, whose videos are seen on the internet every day. Recently, a similar video has surfaced, in which a German Shepherd Dog is seen ringing the bell inside the temple.

The video that is going viral now, was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden earlier last weekend and so har it has garnered nearly 1 million views.

Take a look:

In the video, one can see a german shephard inside a temple premise that has huge bells with ropes tied to them. The dog can be seen holding the rope with his mouth and ringing one of the bells with utter joy wagging his tail in rhythm.

The adorable video has received much love from netizens and people posted comments like, “He’s so smart,” “If you’re happy and you know it wag the tail, if you’re happy and you know it ring the bell,” “how handsome, loves to entertain,” and many more.